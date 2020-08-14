Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.53. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 325,907 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97.

About Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

