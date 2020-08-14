AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $106.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $1,936,661.40. Insiders sold a total of 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

