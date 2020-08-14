Analysts Anticipate GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report sales of $123.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the highest is $129.92 million. GreenSky posted sales of $153.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $469.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.27 million to $491.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $551.74 million, with estimates ranging from $513.90 million to $609.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSKY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $133,469.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GreenSky by 19.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 17.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 35.0% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $879.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.32. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

