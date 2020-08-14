Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.52. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $147.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $149.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,525 shares of company stock worth $8,474,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

