Analysts Anticipate Trane (NYSE:TT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Trane (NYSE:TT) to post $3.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the lowest is $3.02 billion. Trane reported sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane will report full-year sales of $11.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trane.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $120.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

