Analysts Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post sales of $96.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.30 million and the lowest is $95.00 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $82.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $379.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.40 million to $381.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $413.20 million, with estimates ranging from $408.60 million to $417.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.21 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of SPNS opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $34.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 709,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 176,964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 93,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 12.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth $15,498,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth $2,180,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.