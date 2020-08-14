Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 14th (ALL, EL, IVAC, JSAIY, KFRC, KKPNF, LEGIF, LEVL, LIVX, LNVGY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, August 14th:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allstate’s earnings of $2.46 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 74.47% and grew 12.8% year over year, led by improved premiums and policies in force. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company is poised to grow on the back of its solid property and liability segment. Top-line growth over the years owing to its broad product suite and pricing discipline is a positive. Acquisitions made recently bode well too. Moreover, its thriving service business provides a diversified revenue stream. The company’s solvency position is an added boon. However, Allstate is exposed to catastrophe losses, thereby denting its underwriting results. High costs might also limit margin expansion and are likely to remain elevated owing to investments. Plus, low interest rates weigh on investment income.”

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $222.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Estee Lauder have outpaced the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been undertaking cost-control measures amid the coronavirus pandemic that generated nearly $250 million of savings during third-quarter fiscal 2020. Moreover, Estee Lauder expects these measures to deliver increased benefits in the fourth quarter. Apart from these, strength in Estee Lauder’s online business along with solid presence across emerging markets bodes well. However, during third-quarter the company’s top line and the bottom line declined year over year. Notably, net sales fell 11%, thanks to retail store closures due to the coronavirus outbreak. In fact, management expects majority of its retail stores to remain shut through most of the fiscal fourth quarter. Also, unfavorable foreign currency translation is a headwind for the company.”

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $170.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LEG Immobilien AG is an integrated property company. It manages and develops residential properties primarily in Germany. The company rents apartments; and provides household and care services. LEG Immobilien AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

