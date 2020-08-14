ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANGI. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $12.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.08 and a beta of 2.16. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 792,315 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,222,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 670,494 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,193,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 309,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,514,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 44,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $74,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $274,917.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,124,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,034,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

