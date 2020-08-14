ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $305.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $308.40 on Thursday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $319.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,340,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ANSYS by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ANSYS by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

