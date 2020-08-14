AorTech International (LON:AOR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $102.48

AorTech International plc (LON:AOR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.48 and traded as high as $104.90. AorTech International shares last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 79,938 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of AorTech International in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of $17.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.81.

AorTech International Company Profile (LON:AOR)

AorTech International plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the commercialization of its biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical devices in the United Kingdom. The company offers Elast-Eon, a bio stable polyurethane material used in long term implantation; and Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone, a family of biomedical polymers for applications in cardiac pacing leads, orthopedics, and spinal discs, as well as in other applications where the device requires a high level of mechanical performance.

