Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

APHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eight Capital raised shares of Aphria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

NYSE:APHA opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Aphria by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aphria by 32.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Aphria by 3.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Aphria by 64.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aphria by 42.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

