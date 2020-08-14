Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 109.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 535.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 48.51 and a current ratio of 48.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $19.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.