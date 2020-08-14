Needham & Company LLC Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $76.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMAT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.42.

AMAT opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 476,225 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,788,000 after buying an additional 26,644 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,027.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 71,534 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 65,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

