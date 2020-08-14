Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $93,839.31 and $76,639.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

