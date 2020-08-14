Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.40

Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.40. Armadale Capital shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 781,323 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.98.

About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

