Astika (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Astika Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ASKH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Astika shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 76,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Astika (OTCMKTS:ASKH)

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

