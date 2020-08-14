Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth approximately $54,352,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Avalara by 7.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Avalara by 42.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 63.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 992,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after buying an additional 384,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Avalara by 9,382.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 523,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after buying an additional 518,462 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $99,526.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $2,081,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,144,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,008 shares of company stock valued at $25,028,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of AVLR opened at $120.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

