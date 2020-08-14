Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $244.61

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $244.61 and traded as low as $244.05. Avingtrans shares last traded at $249.00, with a volume of 8,490 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Avingtrans in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a market cap of $79.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Avingtrans (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

