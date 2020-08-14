Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $2.79. Aware shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 33,400 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 0.94% of Aware worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

