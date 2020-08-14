AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) PT Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.53.

NASDAQ:AZEK opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.67. AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $644,972,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $147,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $49,275,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $21,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $15,234,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

