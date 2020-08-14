B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 80.59%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Shares of DRNA opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 883.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 93,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 83,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $97,969.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,343.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $171,966.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,016.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,305 shares of company stock worth $1,120,080. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.