Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €34.20 Price Target

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €34.20 ($40.24) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DBAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

ETR DBAN opened at €31.30 ($36.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.85. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 1 year low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 1 year high of €42.50 ($50.00).

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

