Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.79

Shares of Bank First National Corp (OTCMKTS:BFNC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and traded as high as $63.90. Bank First National shares last traded at $63.10, with a volume of 6,235 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79.

About Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC)

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.