Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.44

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and traded as high as $13.50. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 30,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter worth about $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.