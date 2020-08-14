Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.81

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.81 and traded as low as $86.00. Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 400,381 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported GBX 5.70 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 5.70 ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Begbies Traynor Group plc will post 410.0000026 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.57%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

