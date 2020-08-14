Benchmark Raises NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $520.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $435.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

NTES has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.75.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $474.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase has a 52-week low of $243.90 and a 52-week high of $503.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.88.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 221,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 137,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of NetEase by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 16,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,288,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

