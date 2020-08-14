Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Bezant Resources plc (LON:BZT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.10. Bezant Resources shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 8,861,903 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12.

About Bezant Resources (LON:BZT)

Bezant Resources Plc explores, develops, and beneficiates mineral resources in Argentina and the Philippines. The company holds options over alluvial platinum and gold mining and exploration licenses located in and around Choco, Colombia. It also explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

