Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of -0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

