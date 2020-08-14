BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 132.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,128 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.79% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 220,409 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6,408.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 272,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BSTC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.85. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $69.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 52.45% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

