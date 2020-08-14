BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $64.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

BTAI opened at $44.18 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $892.88 million, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.90.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 50,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

