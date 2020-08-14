BitCapitalVendor Market Capitalization Achieves $3.58 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $57,618.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00040031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $745.59 or 0.06334329 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00017158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003423 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00048360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

