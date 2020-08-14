Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Reaches Market Cap of $60,407.87

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $60,407.87 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00722335 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00092428 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00088856 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001064 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

