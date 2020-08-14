BitNewChain (BTN) Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded up 190.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $9.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitNewChain has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitNewChain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00783302 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BitNewChain Profile

BitNewChain (CRYPTO:BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitNewChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNewChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.