Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

BE stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 39,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $597,004.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 56,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $716,317.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,129.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,717 shares of company stock worth $7,880,786 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 454.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

