BlueCoin Trading 24% Higher Over Last Week (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. One BlueCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. BlueCoin has a total market capitalization of $135,302.41 and $3.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlueCoin has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00785453 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00012920 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00075495 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004439 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The official website for BlueCoin is www.bluecoin.io. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

