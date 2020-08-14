BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlueFire Renewables Inc (OTCMKTS:BFRE) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. BlueFire Renewables shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 103,100 shares traded.

About BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE)

BlueFire Renewables, Inc focuses on developing, owning, and operating carbohydrate-based transportation fuel plants or bio-refineries to produce ethanol in North America. Its bio-refineries would convert organic materials, such as agricultural residues, high-content biomass crops, wood residues, and cellulose from municipal solid wastes into ethanol.

