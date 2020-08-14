B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $25.52 on Friday. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

