Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.94

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.94 and traded as low as $7.10. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 63,577 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

