BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

Get BRAINSWAY LTD/S alerts:

BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $12.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $73.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.85.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.15). BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative net margin of 53.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.38%. The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $863,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for BRAINSWAY LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRAINSWAY LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.