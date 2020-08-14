Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.26

Bright Mountain Media Inc (OTCMKTS:BMTM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $4.50. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 280 shares changing hands.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bright Mountain Media in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Bright Mountain Media had a negative net margin of 75.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Mountain Media Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, a digital media holding company, owns and manages Websites in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product Sales and Advertising. The company operates Websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees.

