Brokerages Anticipate Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ earnings. Spirit of Texas Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

STXB opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.00. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

