Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post $2.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the lowest is $1.66. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $9.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.88.

SWK opened at $160.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.64 and its 200-day moving average is $132.29. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

