Brokerages Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $666.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to announce sales of $666.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $643.00 million and the highest is $690.81 million. TEGNA posted sales of $551.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.21 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra decreased their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. TEGNA has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

