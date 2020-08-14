Brokerages Expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report sales of $43.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.20 million and the highest is $43.80 million. Caretrust REIT reported sales of $33.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year sales of $174.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.60 million to $175.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $178.12 million, with estimates ranging from $175.64 million to $180.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.03. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

