Brokerages Expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.00 Million

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report sales of $43.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.20 million and the highest is $43.80 million. Caretrust REIT reported sales of $33.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year sales of $174.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.60 million to $175.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $178.12 million, with estimates ranging from $175.64 million to $180.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.03. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply