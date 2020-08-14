Brokerages Expect Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.64 Million

Analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post sales of $26.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the highest is $27.18 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $29.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $105.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.50 million to $105.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $114.54 million, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSSC. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 23,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $508,508.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $145,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,873 shares of company stock worth $1,484,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 47.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

