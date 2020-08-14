Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will report earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the lowest is ($1.50). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.07.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,611 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $211,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,399 shares of company stock worth $9,459,364 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 39,326 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,166,000 after buying an additional 63,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 773.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

RARE opened at $83.81 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

