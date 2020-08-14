Brokers Set Expectations for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.32.

CNR stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $9.79.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.