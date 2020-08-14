Brokers Set Expectations for FMC Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

NYSE:FMC opened at $109.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in FMC by 3,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FMC by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.