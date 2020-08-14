Brookline Capital Management Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,306.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,450 shares of company stock worth $195,389 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

