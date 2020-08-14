Brooktree Capital Management Sells 42 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brooktree Capital Management lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,022.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,397.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,583.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.